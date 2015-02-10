Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s “The Blacker the Berry”

Aw hell yeah, new Kendrick, and it’s a certified slapper. In case you were wondering, “The Blacker the Berry” is pretty much the opposite of his feel-good anthem “i.” It’s five minutes of absolute, Boi-1da and Terrace Martin-produced insanity, featuring uncredited toasting from an MC who appears to be Assassin, followed by a jazzy denouement that deflates the tension Kendrick cultivates through the righteous fury of his verses.

There’s a lot to love here—Kendrick is in full-on modern Public Enemy mode here, speaking frankly and radically about race with such urgency you don’t want to breathe for fear of missing a word. If you’re still not excited for Kendrick’s next album, you don’t have a pulse.