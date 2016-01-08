VICE
Watch Kendrick Lamar Tear Down the ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ Stage with “Untitled 2”

When Kendrick Lamar was announced as the musical guest for tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, it was presumed that he would probably run through a cut from the still white-hot To Pimp a Butterfly, until Roots drummer Questlove let slip on Twitter that the song being performed was brand new. Below is video of Kendrick Lamar ripping through the as-yet-unreleased “Untitled 2,” a blazing display of the Compton rapper’s wit, depth, and technical excellence, backed by the Roots. He’s like a man possessed. It’s fucking bonkers.

UPDATE: The backing band is the one from Kendrick’s Kunta’s Groove tour, not the Roots.

