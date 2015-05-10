Lana Del Rey Busted Out Her Unreleased Track “Serial Killer” Onstage in Texas

Photo by Shannon Cottrell

Whispy-voiced undead siren Lana Del Rey is currently on the Endless Summer tour with Courtney Love (who will be replaced by Grimes after eight gigs) and kicked thing off in Houston last week. To mark the occasion, she played the unreleased track “Serial Killer” live (and later covered Peggy Lee’s ‘Why Don’t You Do Right?‘ which was immortalized by Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?).

Get in touch with your inner homicidal maniac here:

And channel Jessica Rabbit with us here: