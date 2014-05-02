In episode five of Last Chance High, Crystal is picked up for shoplifting after disappearing for almost a week – and has left her mother on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Meanwhile, Cortez prepares to head downstate to visit his father, who is serving a life sentence in prison for murder.



On Chicago’s West Side, there is a school for the city’s most at-risk youth – the Moses Montefiore Academy. Most of the students at Montefiore have been kicked out of other schools for aggressive behaviour, and many have been diagnosed with emotional disorders.



Last Chance High takes viewers inside Montefiore’s classrooms, and into the homes of students who are one mistake away from being locked up or committed to a mental hospital.