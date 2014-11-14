Listen to Lil Wayne’s New Song “Day Off,” Featuring Flow, Especially If You Haven’t Heard Enough Gross Sex Puns Today

Today, Lil Wayne put out a new song. As a website that posts music, we are legally obligated to put it on the internet. It is called “Day Off,” and it features a rapper named Flow. Is this song good? Is it bad? These are judgment calls that we are just not adequately prepared to make. Instead, we would like to point out the fact that in “Day Off,” Lil Wayne sounds like both Young Thug and Makonnen, and occasionally even sounds like Lil Wayne. This song is very gross—at one point in the track Wayne compares his dick to cheesecake—but being upset that Lil Wayne is rapping about gross stuff is besides the point. When Lil Wayne talks about blowjobs, you must understand that the blowjobs are simply the medium through which Lil Wayne expresses himself. Picasso used paint, yes, but the point was what he did with the paint, not the paint itself. Once you understand this, you will become 74 percent more zen.