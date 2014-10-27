Lloyd Kaufman Doesn’t ‘Get’ Hollywood Blockbusters





Lloyd Kaufman. Photo via Lloyd Kaufmans Tumblr

For those who know Lloyd Kaufman, no introduction is needed – and for those who don’t, no introduction will do. How could anyone explain the appeal of movies about talking Mexican hamburgers coming-out of the closet, serial killers with pickles instead of penises who terrorise movie sets and Lemmy from Motörhead playing the US President?



Kaufman’s universe is like a baroque cabinet of wonder made possible by the production company he co-founded in 1974, Troma Entertainment. Conversation with him is distinctly more highbrow than one would expect, too, and I’m not just saying that because he gave me Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV on DVD.



VICE: Hi Lloyd, thanks for taking the time to meet me. Which directors have influenced you the most?

Lloyd Kaufman: I am sorry for being late – I’m supposed to act professional. I went to Yale University and, because I speak French, I had access to Cahiers du cinéma, so I became brainwashed by that philosophy of auteur filmmaking. My heroes were Chaplin, DW Griffith, Fritz Lang, Jean Renoir, Kenji Mizoguchi, Howard Hawks, Alfred Hitchcock – the classics, really.



Who was the man for you as far as visual style goes?

Besides all the classics, I guess Stan Brakhage influenced me the most. He’s the greatest visual artist of my lifetime. But Troma has discovered many new mainstream people with unique styistic vision, too. Take the he South Park guys – Trey Parker and Matt Stone – they started with us and Cannibal the Musical was their first film. Actually, Stan Brackage is in that movie. He was the only professor at their university who gave them any encouragement when they were shooting the film. We helped them finish it cause they didn’t have any money. Stan was a good guy. I also brought him to Yale in the 1960s to show students his art and I also interviewed him on the radio.

Lloyd Kaufman, director Ulrich Seidl and Toxic Avenger. Photo by Kurt Prinz



Speaking about being in movies, you’ve appeared in the original Rocky movie. How did that come about?

You know, I didn’t go to film school. Instead, I identified a young talented director, John G. Avildsen and attached myself to him. I worked for free and, when he got a job, he hired me. Troma still distributes one of his early movies called Cry Uncle. It’s a wonderful film.

When Rocky came along they didn’t have enough money to shoot in Philadelphia on location with a union crew, so Troma used a non-union crew to secretly film all the scenes in Philadelphia with Stallone. When the unions found out about it, that was the end. But before that happened, we managed to film for about eight days, so the producers saved a lot of money. And since Troma was involved, I played a drunk in the movie.



Yeah, you’re credited as “Lloyd Kaufman, drunk”.

I was very good at that, of course. In fact, since then I’ve been in maybe 300 movies and the young filmmakers who want me to make a cameo always ask me to be either the drunk or a doctor.



You also had a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Oh yeah, thanks for noticing that. [Goes into character, changes voice] MURDERER! MURDERER!!!





Screenshot from ‘Poultrygeist‘



How did that happen?

James Gunn was involved with Troma before, he worked for us. Originally, he was a novelist but he needed a paid job as well and so he became my assistant. I was working on Tromeo and Juliette for about five years with other writers and I couldn’t really get a good script that I believed in, so I said, “Here’s $100 – go and write a script and come back in three days”.

Trailer for ‘Return to Nuke Em High: Volume 1’

Also, when we made Poultrygeist, people weren’t so critical of fast food. Now they are anti-McDonald’s. But also there are other themes in it, like bullying, which currently is a big issue, and same-sex relationships or even racism. All those are in Return to Nuke Em High: Volume 1 as well. At the moment we’re editing Volume 2.



So, despite the funny splatter comedy elements, you’re always touching the nerve of social issues.

My whole career is inspired by one book: Power Elite by C. Wright Mills, a sociologist and author who got blacklisted in America during the McCarthy days, even though he wasn’t really a communist. He developed the theory that the military and industrial complex is a conspiracy that controls everything. This had a profound impact on me.

But in my philosophy it’s no longer the military. Rather, the corporate, the bureaucratic and the labour elites. The labour leaders in America get millions of dollars while their members are eating dog food. One of the leaders in NY even had an office that was so rich and expensive that he had a second office on a lower floor where he could see the workers. First, people get themselves elected, then they basically work for lobbyists and afterwards, they get a million dollar business job. It’s like a big revolving door.

Photo via Lloyd Kaufmans Website



What’s your take on people who download your movies without paying for them?

Nobody is making money by people sharing art. I want people to take my art and watch it! They can take it for free, I don’t mind. We’re even giving away 250 movies on our Troma YouTube channel right now. However, if they’re making a lot of money off it, that’s not right. China is disgusting. The generals own the DVD factories and Troma movies are all over China. I’ve been there, I speak Chinese. Our movies are everywhere and I haven’t gotten a penny.



Net neutrality doesn’t necessarily mean more freedom, though.

Unfortunately not. It would be even harder to maintain something like Troma in today’s environment. Back at Yale, I majored in Chinese Studies and Daoism was my main topic of interest. It teaches the Yin and the Yang – you know, the oyster that gets a piece of sand stuck in its asshole and it’s very painful, but then it creates this beautiful pearl. Pain and pleasure is always intertwined, you can’t have them apart. So I guess the Yin is the democratisation of making movies. And the Yang is that we can’t live off our movies anymore.



Speaking of Good and Evil, I feel like there are parallels between Troma movies and wrestling. They have the same approach to storytelling, the same larger-than-life characters. Toxic Avenger even sounds like a wrestling name.

Well, he has wrestled in Florida recently. Actually, it was a real wrestler, but he asked us if he could use the gimmick and we said yes. But yeah, there are some similarities I guess. Also the way of how stories are told with bodies and action. In fact, a couple of WWE stars are fans of mine. I’ve talked to both Dolph Ziggler and Chris Jericho. They know my films intimately.

In Return to Nuke Em High you have Lemmy from Motörhead playing the US President, saying: “Fucking students, they don’t write blogs anymore they just like to fuck”. Is that Lloyd Kaufman talking?

Yes. Because they can’t read or write, they’re ignorant. Go on Twitter and look at what they say. And it’s not even their fault, it’s the American education system that has deteriorated ever since the baby boomer generation. It’s the grand equaliser for everyone who’s not part of the elites. The kids are actually smart, but our system is dumbing them down.

@wurstzombie

