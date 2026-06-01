Dame Dash and Bobby Shmurda Clown ‘Goofy’ Jay-Z After His Diss Freestyle at the Roots Picnic

Jay-Z’s diss-heavy freestyle at the Roots Picnic has been getting big reactions from his hip-hop peers. Now, both Bobby Shmurda and Dame Dash—who was one of his targets—have shared their impressions.

In a very succinct approach, Dash shared an image altered to make Jay look like the Disney character Goofy. Shmurda was a bit more eccentric with his reaction. “Now n***as NWA lmaooo,” he posted on social media. “N***as be 56 years old going through identity [crisis]. Lmaooo.”

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Shmurada continued, “Like who you going be next fronting a** n***a. lol n***a too old for that s**t go sit down old head.” He finally added, “this n***a doing shakespeare.”

On Saturday, Jay-Z pulled up to the Roots Picnic and delivered a set that’s become the talk of the hip-hop industry. In addition to Dash, Jay also had some hard words for Drake, Nicki Minaj, and his former close friend, Kanye West.

Hitting back at Drake—who dissed him on his new Iceman album—Jay fired off, “The jig is up, n—a I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n—-a looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them.” On the song “Janice STFU”, Drake rapped, “We know how you OGs rockin’ already, my n—a, the jig is up.“

Jay-Z also dissed Tory Lanez, the rapper serving a prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

When it came to Minaj, Jay-Z’s disses leaned heavily into her husband, Kenneth Petty. The 48-year-old was previously charged with assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the mid 90s. In 1995, he was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree and sentenced to prison time.

“That lady back on that stuff, she sounds like she’s in love with ’em. Her Ken can’t even pick their kid… enough of them,” Jay rapped. He also poked fun at Minaj’s recent foray into conservative politics. “A rapper can’t be my opp,” he said, “I got MAGA republicans.”

Eventually, it came Ye’s turn to face HOV’s ire. “You’re no maniac, watch how sane he act in my presence,” Jay rapped. “Y’all thugs with y’all thumbs again. Everybody think they the ones insane.”

It seems the New York legend is not ready to let people forget who he is.