Get 14% Off ‘007 First Light Standard Edition’ and ‘007 First Light Deluxe Edition’ Games

Like the movies, James Bond video games of late have had a so-so run of mixed reviews. And very much like the movies, the last nearly universally loved example of each is named GoldenEye. That’s both the 1995 film and the Nintendo 64 named for it. The latest, 007 First Light, might put an end to GoldenEye’s run as the last truly great James Bond game, because people are raving about how its storyline is even better than lots of 007 movies.

Both the 007 First Light Standard Edition and 007 First Light Deluxe Edition are on sale at Fanatical for about $10 off. Wild, considering that the game launched on May 27, 2026. That’s not even a week ago. Were you to buy directly through Steam or Amazon, I’d say you’ll be holding out for a long time. And who wants to wait that long? There’s a reason our very own Brent Koepp called 007 First Light the best James Bond game since GoldenEye. Heavy, heavy praise.

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Nevermind Fanatical being a UK-based retailer. Those of you in the US can purchase Steam digital downloads of the game that’ll play in your region just fine. Only the Windows PC version of the game is for sale on Fanatical. Those angling for 007 First Light on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 will just have to shell out full price.

Given the rave review VICE’s Koepp gave the game, though, I’d say to just go ahead and buy it now, deal or no deal, rather than miss out on the game everyone is talking about. Eat peanut butter sandwiches for a couple of days to make up the $10 difference unavailable to non-PC gamers. But of course, if you have a PC capable of playing the game, pick it up on that $10-off discount.