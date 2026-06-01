You Can Finally Order the New Sega Genesis LEGO Kit—Retro Nerds, Rejoice

Anytime somebody asks me my favorite video game console of all time, I don’t hesitate for a second. It’s the Sega Genesis. It was peak ’90s. Now LEGO, which already has a few retro video game console LEGO kits, has launched a kit of the greatest video game console of the ages. The 480-piece Sega Genesis console LEGO kit is here and shipping now at a fairly reasonable $40.

make way for the greatest

Back in the ’90s, before PlayStation but well after Atari, kids split largely down the middle into two camps. There were the Nintendo kids, perhaps grandfathered into the ’90s through their NES systems or enjoying the Super Nintendo (SNES). I’d always imagined they were the type to watch Disney’s Saturday morning cartoons. Traditionalist, somewhat respectable.

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Then there were the Sega kids, a massive overlap with the Nickelodeon kids. They were the kids who played with illegal fireworks, taught the neighborhood kids all the best curse words, and generally liked to see on screen the dysfunction a lot of them were used to at home.

Sega’s first major entry into the home console market came out swinging. Nintendo’s Mario was a hardworking plumber who, while brave, was easily spooked and looked vaguely like most of my relatives. Sonic the Hedgehog was a brat with no job and no concept of daily sodium intake levels. He just ran around naked, slamming into things and scarfing down chili dogs.

Because it just launched today on June 1, the only place it’s for sale as of publication is directly on the LEGO online store. But judging from LEGO’s prominence on Amazon, I’d expect it to be available on Amazon and Walmart soon enough. Just remember that the new kit is the entire Sega Genesis console, with two little controllers, not the single, large Sega Genesis controller kit that’s been on sale for a while.