The Baldur’s Gate Franchise May Be Returning Sooner Than Expected

A new leak suggests that Wizards of the Coast has plans to bring another Baldur’s Gate experience back for gamers well ahead of the inevitable Baldur’s Gate 4.

Rumor: Baldur’s Gate 2 Remake In the Works

It’s been almost three years since Baldur’s Gate 3 released and took the video game world by storm and the team at Wizards of the Coast are still trying to find more ways to capitalize on the surprise success of the Larian RPG.

Videos by VICE

While Larian is busy working on the next installment in the Divinity franchise, Wizards of the Coast is looking to move forward with a Baldur’s Gate 2 remake according to the latest rumors.

The first news of this remake comes from PC Gamer who suggests that former BioWare developer and Baldur’s Gate 2 co-lead designer Kevin Martens has returned to work on the project. The rumors claims that both original games are likely getting the remake treatment, but most of the details of the reporting focused on the sequel.

The PC Gamer report went on to explain that “According to a source familiar with the project, Martens is already working on the Baldur’s Gate 2 remake.”

If these rumors do turn out to be true, it seems likely the remakes might come as a package deal. The two games are closely connected and it could be narratively confusing for newer fans of the franchise to dive in with the sequel.

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 who have never played the original should take not that the systems are quite different from the turn-based combat featured in the 2023 title. Depending on the size and scope of these remakes, it seems highly unlikely that the team would be going back and rebuilding them in the style of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Longtime fans of the franchise are likely aware that the original games already received Enhanced Editions that served as remasters. Given the availability of those editions, Wizards of the Coast would need the studio to cook up something pretty exciting to stand out and justify another round of re-releases for these two games.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Dungeons and Dragons and Baldur’s Gate news, updates, and rumors. It will be very interesting to see if any official confirmation about this remake project is confirmed during Summer Game Fest season.

At this time Wizards of the Coast has not officially confirmed the Baldur’s Gate 2 remake and there is no confirmed release window.