Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry’s Hive Mind Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry announced last week they will be embarking on a co-headlining North American tour in 2026.

The Hive Mind Tour will see the hardcore band and rapper co-headlining theaters and amphitheaters this fall. The first of 24 stops is Newport, Kentucky on September 26, followed by shows in Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, Denver, and many more. The final North American tour date will be in Mexico City on November 8.

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Superheaven and Boundaries will be in support at all Hive Mind Tour dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry: Hive Mind Tour 2026 Tickets

Presale tickets to Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry’s Hive Mind Tour will be available starting Tuesday, June 2 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. General onsale begins Thursday, June 4 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster. Set your reminder here to get the best tickets when they first become available.

You can also find Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry tickets on StubHub, where are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“HIve mind”: Listen

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry collaborated on a joint single, “Hive Mind,” released earlier this year in February. Check out the official video for the song below.

Play video

9/26 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

9/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic – Outdoors

9/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ St. Paul

9/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Stateside Live!

10/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/06 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

10/14 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender

10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

10/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World+

10/27 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/31 – Daly City, CA @ Cow Palace Warehouse

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

11/08 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Teambro