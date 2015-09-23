Don’t Be Fooled by the Ridiculous Name, Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard Rules

Photo courtesy of Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard

They must be taking the piss with that name, right? Surely it’s a commentary on the stoner metal MadLibs game that so many bands as of late have been playing, all Witch this, Bong that, Goat the other. Canny (or perhaps sincere?) name aside, this young Welsh quartet is worth keeping an eye on, and have neatly separated themselves from the pack despite their newly-minted status. They’ve only been a band a year, but have already managed the near-impossible: finding their own sound.

The weighty, distortion-drenched riffs hunker down and trudge like Windhand and Conan (or a certain other Wizard band), but the vocals—those wondrous vocals!—erupt from the mire like a beam of light. Jessica Ball’s silvery pipes court comparisons to Gazelle Amber Valentine of Jucifer’s more ethereal moments, and the heavy-heavenly juxtaposition brings to mind fellow UK doom crooners Undersmile. She’s a rare talent, and her airy lilt offers a perfect counterbalance to the murky, down-tuned layers heaving within her basslines and her bandmates’ doomed riffs.

The band’s upcoming debut album, Noeth Ac Anoeth, is due out December 4 via New Heavy Sounds on CD, digital, and (of course) limited transparent frosted vinyl. Listen to “Les Paradis Artificiels” below.