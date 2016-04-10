Watch M.I.A.’s H&M Campaign Music Video for “Rewear It”

M.I.A. uses her music to get a message out to as many people she can reach, while also making amazing tunes at the same time. As part of World Recycle Week, she teamed up with H&M to get her message of sustainability out even further with their new “Rewear It” video. The campaign encourages people to come to stores to donate unwanted clothes to be recycled into a more sustainable fashion. It’s something that calls attention to the factory practices of factory processes, as she herself pointed out in an interview with Vogue.

“If all [H&M] do is go and inspire another high-street brand to get in on caring and being conscious, or if H&M gets criticized for any of their factory processes, these are all good things. We should discuss them in public and we should have this back and forth.”