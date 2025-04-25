‘HUNGER’, a PvPvE First-Person Extraction RPG, is the Newest Game from the ‘Hell Let Loose’ Devs

Hell Let Loose was a game that jumped on my radar back when it was free on PS Plus some time ago. It had been a while since a WW2 shooter caught my attention, but this one had my eye. And I got my ass kicked. You need a team and good communication. Maybe one day, I’ll get the crew together, but the game was excellent. Now those same devs have formed a new studio GOOD FUN CORPORATION, and they’ve revealed their new game, HUNGER, a PvPvE first-person extraction RPG.

what is ‘hunger’?

Play video

A beautifully creepy looking first-person game that’s what. The game is set in what’s described as a “plague-ravaged Napoleonic Europe”. Which is the perfect place to unleash hellish character models. I don’t know why but those old European or Victorian era settings just hit perfectly for the types of monsters you see in this game. But for a more detailed explanation, here’s the Steam description:

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: GOOD FUN CORPORATION

“At its core, this is a deep, first-person RPG – one where your story unfolds through the high-stakes loop of a multiplayer extraction shooter. Progress from level 1 to 100 by completing quests, surviving Expeditions, and mastering a robust skill system that evolves with your choices. The extraction loop isn’t just a gameplay feature – it’s how you grow stronger, build your reputation, and gain access to advanced weapons, rare gear, bags, armor, cosmetics, ingredients, and other vital resources. Every Expedition shapes your path forward.”

An extraction RPG sounds insane. It looks and sounds like a hellish combination of Destiny and Hunt: The Showdown. If the gameplay (in pre-alpha state) shown is any indication, there’s some real potential for some incredible teamwork-based moments. I do wonder if any of the tactical gameplay of Hell Let Loose will find its way to HUNGER or if it’ll be a more straightforward experience. One thing’s for sure; this will be on my radar and I’m sure the crew will be down for some shooting and maiming.