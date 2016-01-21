Mindfellaz’s Video for “Chaffis” Will Prove That Dammit, It’s Time to Take that Roadtrip

Ah, the perks of driving. You get to feel all dramatic as you roll down the window and let the wind blow your hair; you can plant yourself as the star of your personal, imaginary little Hollywood flick as you tackle the wild and open road; you can smoke in your car and no one can say anything about it ’cause, well, you’re driving and you DGAF. Yep, driving’s pretty sexy when it comes down to it—and that’s exactly what Mindfellaz are going on about in their latest video for “Chaffis”.

Mindfellaz are a Swedish hip-hop duo who have recently made quite a few waves with their debut album Inga Rosor Utan Törnen. The album has attracted attention and received accolades from the Swedish hip-hop podcast “street slang”, Scandinavia’s largest hip hop magazine “Kingsize Magazine”, HYMN, Radio East fm and Sveriges Radio P3. Currently, they’re in South America doing a music project with kids from El Faro; when they’re back, they’ll be embarking on tour in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Not a bad start for two skinny dudes who look young and innocent enough to make you feel like a wrinkled piece of cheese—but then again, the video for “Chaffis” kinda proves why they’ve got this momentum behind them.

Videos by VICE

In the video, the Mindfellaz boys are driving around in a humble car under the sleek, black and white gaze of some seriously Scandi-seeming cinematography. They’re not pickin’ up bitches or cruisin’ around with their homies up to no good. They don’t need to: they love driving around for what it is without any bling or booty on the side. As Mindfellaz say, the song “describes how it can be almost romantic to sit behind the wheel.” It kinda sounds like it too: the beat is peppered with some happy-go-lucky-sounding piano and the dudes spit rhymes that flow neat and clean—making for a track that sounds smooth and laid-back, much like going on a long and lazy drive. Makes you think twice about finally taking that roadtrip you’ve been dreaming of, doesn’t it?