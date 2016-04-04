This Modern Baseball Documentary Will Adorably Answer Any Questions You Have About Modern Baseball

Have you ever wondered how Modern Baseball, the beloved sons of Philadelphia, came about? Have you wanted to know everything about them as adorably narrated by voice actor Rick Lance and featuring a spot-on Freaks and Geeks opening sequence parody? Well good, because the band has just released this mini-doc about the making of their forthcoming album, Holy Ghost. The doc is deceptively cute though, getting much more serious halfway through while covering the passing of guitarist Jake Ewald’s grandfather and guitarist Brendan Lukens’ struggle with depression which he opened up to Noisey about previously. Watch it above to hold you over until the release of Holy Ghost on May 13 via Run For Cover Records.

Modern Baseball will soon be on tour with Joyce Manor and Thin Lips:

5/25 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

5/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/28 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

5/29 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

5/31 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom

6/1 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

6/2 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

6/3 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

6/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex

6/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

6/7 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

6/8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

6/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

6/11 – Denver, CO – The Summit

6/12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada

6/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Mill City Nights

6/15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

6/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

6/17 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

6/18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

6/19 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

6/21 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot

6/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Altar Bar

6/23 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

6/24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6/25 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

6/28 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

6/29 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

6/30 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

7/1 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater

7/2 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

7/3 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum