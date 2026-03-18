Passion Pit Just Announced a 2026 Summer Tour

Passion Pit has just announced a U.S. tour for 2026.
The sizable run will see the indie pop group covering most major markets in the continental U.S., including such stops as Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; and Oakland, California.
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The 34-date tour kicks off June 6 in Fort Wayne, Indiana with an appearance at the Middle Waves Music Festival. There are several festival appearances in the outing, including Bonnaroo, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, Electric Forest, and Minnesota Yacht Club. The final show of the tour will take place August 18 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles.
No further lineup information is known thus far, but you can view the full tour routing below.
The band has also teased the release of a new EP, dubbed Pretty Penny, of which little is known so far save that it will be a “companion piece” to the band’s debut LP, 2008’s Chunk of Change.
Passion pit 2026 tour: How to get tickets
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Presales are already underway at Ticketmaster. If you miss it, general onsale will begin Friday, March 20, at 10 AM local time, also at Ticketmaster.
You can also get Passion Pit tickets, including festival dates, on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Passion pit 2026 tour dates
06/06/26 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Middle Waves Music Festival
06/07/26 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
06/09/26 — Richmond, VA @ The National
06/10/26 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
06/11/26 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
06/13/26 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/14/26 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
06/16/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/18/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/19/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
06/20/26 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
06/22/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/23/26 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/24/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
06/26/26 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
07/19/26 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival
07/20/26 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
07/22/26 — Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
07/24/26 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/25/26 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
07/26/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/28/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/29/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/31/26 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/01/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/03/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
08/05/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/07/26 — Aspen, CO @ Up In The Sky Festival
08/09/26 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/11/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
08/13/26 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
08/14/26 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/16/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/18/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether