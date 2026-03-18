Passion Pit Just Announced a 2026 Summer Tour

Passion Pit has just announced a U.S. tour for 2026.

The sizable run will see the indie pop group covering most major markets in the continental U.S., including such stops as Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; and Oakland, California.

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AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 5: Passion Pit performs at ACL Fest in Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

The 34-date tour kicks off June 6 in Fort Wayne, Indiana with an appearance at the Middle Waves Music Festival. There are several festival appearances in the outing, including Bonnaroo, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, Electric Forest, and Minnesota Yacht Club. The final show of the tour will take place August 18 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles.

No further lineup information is known thus far, but you can view the full tour routing below.

The band has also teased the release of a new EP, dubbed Pretty Penny, of which little is known so far save that it will be a “companion piece” to the band’s debut LP, 2008’s Chunk of Change.

Passion pit 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Presales are already underway at Ticketmaster. If you miss it, general onsale will begin Friday, March 20, at 10 AM local time, also at Ticketmaster.

You can also get Passion Pit tickets, including festival dates, on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/06/26 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Middle Waves Music Festival

06/07/26 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

06/09/26 — Richmond, VA @ The National

06/10/26 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

06/11/26 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

06/13/26 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/14/26 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

06/16/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/18/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/19/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

06/20/26 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

06/22/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/23/26 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

06/24/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

06/26/26 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

07/19/26 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/20/26 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

07/22/26 — Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

07/24/26 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/25/26 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

07/26/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/28/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/29/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/31/26 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/01/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/03/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

08/05/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/07/26 — Aspen, CO @ Up In The Sky Festival

08/09/26 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/11/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

08/13/26 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

08/14/26 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/16/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/18/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether