Lil Uzi Vert Reflects on the Pressures of Fame and How His Life Has Been ‘Stolen’

Fame always seems amazing on the surface. Sure, you get all the adulation you could ever ask for and even more. But it also comes with its fair share of haters and detractors that do so without much basis or reason. Moreover, you can’t even go outside and do the most basic things without all the attention. The ability to be anonymous is completely gone. It’s something that Lil Uzi Vert struggled with immensely in his career, to the point where he didn’t even feel like his life belonged to him anymore.

In a 2017 conversation with XXL, Uzi admitted that he hadn’t quite adjusted to all of his fame yet. He was still used to living a life where he could go outside and not be bothered. Ultimately, it leaves him a bit cold, feeling like “85 percent of my life’s been stolen.” When asked who it was stealing his life, he firmly pointed towards his fans.

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However, Lil Uzi Vert does understand where all of it comes from. He knows what it’s like to be in his fans’ shoes, as he catches a lot of eyes with how he expresses himself on camera. But he wishes that they understood he’s human too. He’s not just some impenetrable avatar on the television or on your phone. Uzi bleeds the same as we do.

Lil Uzi Vert Candidly Explains His Complicated Feelings on Fame

“I get it, I really get it, ’cause I just was at home being a fan, and still [am] a fan of some people. So like, I get it, I get it,” the Philadelphia rapper explained. “You see me on TV and I’m doing the most. I got the most diamonds, got everything, you know how my life goes. They just think I don’t breathe like them, I don’t get sick like them, and that’s all. They think I’m just on TV like, I’m just a cartoon. It’s whatever… I finally figured out there’s not right or wrong.”

Later in the interview, Lil Uzi Vert elaborated that he felt claustrophobic by his fans. They don’t read how he’s feeling, solely interested in getting the interaction they want. Still, Uzi sympathizes because there may not be a chance they’ll see him again. “People get mixed up. Fame isn’t bad at all. We all were put here for a purpose. You’re supposed to go out with a bang. You’re supposed to go out remembered. Everybody is important,” Lil Uzi Vert clarified.

“What I really don’t like is, I always feel like I’m getting pressed. Pressed by my fans, that’s the only thing they don’t… you know how they don’t read body language? They don’t read what’s on your face, they don’t see none of that. All they see is you. All they see is my green hair or whatever color hair I got this month. That’s all they see.”