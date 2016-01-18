Future Just Dropped a New Mixtape, ‘Purple Reign’

Do you remember way back in 2015 when Future pretty much burned the world down in his crazy spree of mixtapes? Solo-wise, it culminated in DS2, one of the most emotionally heavy, out of control listens of the year that cemented him as one of the most memorable rappers of our generation. But obviously, with an intense marathon of mixtapes in one year, there’s no way he wouldn’t stop putting out new music, like his end of year banger with The Weeknd. Today, Future dropped a brand new mixtape titled “Purple Reign” (love to drink lean forever) that you can listen to below, via livemixtapes.

Check it out right here.