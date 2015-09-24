Listen to Sia’s New Single “Alive” in Full

Remember yesterday when the Sia teaser came out and we told you to come back today and we’d have the hook up for the full single? Well, we’re not one to lie to you, and it’s here for you to listen. Today, as expected she dropped her new song “Alive” which was cowritten by Adele and Tobias Jesso Jr. The song comes off of her upcoming new record, This Is Acting, which is an apt title, her explaining in an interview with NME saying “I’m calling it This Is Acting because they are songs I was writing for other people, so I didn’t go into it thinking, ‘This is something I would say,’” she said. “It’s more like play-acting. It’s fun.”

The idea of “play acting, finds its way into this track as well, written to be about Adele’s life. She said “It’s about [Adele’s] life, so I now sing a song from [Adele’s] perspective,” in an interview to another outlet.

Listen to the song below, and look out for This Is Acting in the near future.