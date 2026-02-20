Baby Keem on the Making of His New Album CA$INO: ‘It’s Just Real Life S**t I Go Through Everyday’

After nearly four years removed from his 2022 album The Melodic Blue, Baby Keem is finally back with CA$INO. The album features some deeply personal moments from the 25-year-old, where he allowed fans a deeper look into his upbringing. For instance, on the closing track “No Blame”, he bares the painful memories he has of his mother and radically chooses to empathize. It’s all a stark contrast to some of the singles he’s most known for in his career.

So what made Baby Keem want to make CA$INO? During the livestream listening event for the album, he candidly admitted that initially, the album would be named after his mother. However, eventually he found that it didn’t tell his entire story. With his grandmother passing away in 2025, it was vital for him to embrace every aspect of his upbringing.

“For me, when I made this album, it was originally named after my mom, I was tryna find that pocket. I realized that was unfair, in a way. There’s so many people that helped me become who I am today,” Baby Keem told the audience. My grandma passed away last year, same month. I wish she was able to be here, but she’s here in spirit, I think—I like to believe. It’s not like I’m elusive, or I’m trying to be gimmicky, it’s just real life sh*t I go through everyday.”

Baby Keem Shares How Grief and Trauma Inform New Album ‘CA$INO’

Eventually, he landed on the title CA$INO. Born and bred in Las Vegas, Keem noted that the casino culture was what he spent time around during the traumatic moments. It was only right that he’d embrace the memories rather than be embarrassed by them.

“I named it CA$INO, because that’s where I went through the things I went through. That’s what shaped me to be here today… A lot of these stories [on the album] I used to be embarrassed to talk about. But I kinda changed my perspective on that—it’s not embarrassing, it’s empowering. I wouldn’t change my story for anything,” Baby Keem emphasized. “This album is for the child that walks home slow.”

CA$INO features Che Ecru, Momo Boyd, Bay Area legend Too $hort, and his cousin and superstar Kendrick Lamar. Baby Keem also played an important part in Kendrick’s deeply personal album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in 2022. On the second disc of the double album, he featured on “Savior” alongside Sam Dew.