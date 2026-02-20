10 Strange Sex Habits That Are Actually Pretty Normal

A lot of sex anxiety comes from the weird belief that you’re not “doing it right.” Everyone else is having intense, cinematic sex while oozing confidence, while your leg is cramping and worried about your stomach making weird gurgling sounds. But don’t fret…you’re human, and very normal.

Here are “strange” habits that are pretty much standard human behavior.

1) Checking the Time Mid-Sex

Not in a mean way, but maybe more in like a “how long has it been” way. Sometimes it’s anxiety. Sometimes it’s “how long have we been at this?” Sometimes their brain is stuck on the fact that they need to be functional in six hours.

2) Needing One Specific Position to Finish

Orgasms aren’t magically guaranteed. Plenty of adults have one position that works consistently, and the rest is warm-up or experimentation. Hey, if it gets the job done, it’s valid.

3) Using Lube Even When Nobody “Needs” It

Lube isn’t an emergency product. Planned Parenthood says that lubrication can change with stress, hormones, meds, or the moment, and lube can reduce friction and irritation. Some people use it because it just feels better, period.

4) Taking a Break to Reset

Breaks happen. Sometimes your body needs a breather, sometimes your bladder is yelling, sometimes you just need to reset your head. It’s normal, and it can actually improve the second half.

5) Getting Distracted by Something Stupid

You could be having the most amazing sex you’ve ever had, then you notice how loud the bed is squeaking, or you suddenly remember that bill you need to pay, then you realize you forgot there was even penetration going on for 30 seconds. It’s normal, but research has also shown that it lowers sexual enjoyment.

6) Talking Logistics Mid-Action

“Move your leg.” “Hold on, my hair is stuck.” “Grab a condom.” It’s still sex. It’s also two people operating a couple of complicated human bodies.

7) Silently Worrying About How You Look

Even confident people have a split second of “what do I look like right now?” Research links appearance-focused distraction during sex with sexual outcomes, which explains why one insecure moment can throw off the whole flow.

8) Changing the Music to Control the Room

Think of it as audio insulation. Music can hide outside noise, soften self-consciousness, and make it easier to stay connected.

9) Using Porn Occasionally as a “Jump Start”

Some people use it solo. Some couples use it together. Nationally based research has reported lifetime pornography use by most respondents, which means the dirty secret has a huge membership list.

10) Finishing With a Hand During Partnered Sex

A lot of people need specific pressure or rhythm, and it can be quicker to DIY the last stretch than to coach someone through it. That’s not failure. That’s just efficient teamwork.

The “normal” stuff is human stuff. If it’s consensual, respectful, and physically safe, it belongs in the adult category, not the weird one.