New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (2/20)

Happy New Music Friday!

We made it through another soul-crushing week, and this is our reward. Honestly, it’s really solid one too because we got a new tune from the Foo Fighters, which leads the lineup!

Videos by VICE

Check it out and then scroll on for more great tracks!

“Your Favorite Toy” by Foo Fighters

Play video

I was racking my brain to try to understand what it was about the new Foo Fighters song, “Your Favorite Toy”, that I love so much. After listening more times than I can remember, it dawned on me that the track sounds like it could be a B-side from the band’s 2011 album Wasting Light, which is a top 3 Foo album for me.

The song is just really groovy, with lots of fuzz and punky energy. Unhinged Dave Grohl is my favorite version of Dave Grohl, and I love when the guys really lean into raw, garage rock. This is that.

“Twisting the Knife” by Ice Nine Kills Feat. McKenna Grace

Play video

I dare you to name a current band that is a better pairing with the Scream franchise than Ice Nine Kills.

The horror-musical masters have teamed up with Scream 7 star McKenna Grace for “Twisting the Knife,” a song from the new film’s soundtrack. If I were to compare this to something, I would say it’s got a strong early-Evanescence vibe.

The track is epic and haunting, with Grace and INK frontman Spencer Charnas’ voices complementing one another better than I’ve heard a duet pull off in a long time. This one will get under your skin.

“Flowers” by Oliver Tree

Play video

I f***ing love Oliver Tree. I never really know how to describe him, but I know I love whatever it is he’s doing.

This week, he dropped “Flowers”, a magnificent post-breakup song boasting lines like “I hate your f***ing guts,” and “I’ll hate you ’til the day I’m dead.”

Relatable.

“Angel Wings” by President

Play video

This is not the first time I’ve implored you to listen to President, and it won’t be the last.

Their djenty post-metalcore style is deeply compelling as it’s paired with a refreshingly honest approach to songwriting. Which you would think is ironic, due to them being a crew of masked-up musicians, but I believe that’s literally the point.

This week, they dropped a new song, “Angel Wings”, along with a profoundly emotional music video.

“Soulburn” by Temple of Void

Play video

Hailing from the Motor City, deathdoom stalwarts Temple of Void are back with another pummeling tune, “Soulburn”. It’s got riffs for days and backbreaking heaviness.

The band’s new album, The Crawl, is out March 6 from Relapse Records.

Honorable mention: “Halo” by Baileyrp

Play video

This is only an “honorable mention” because the song technically came out last week, but I could not pass up an opportunity to amplify Baileyrp’s incredible song, “Halo”.

I have to credit my kid with putting me onto the electro indie-pop tune, which I’ve since become obsessed with. Along with Baileyrp’s entire catalogue of beautiful lo-fi jams.