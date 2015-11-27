Norde’s Debut Track “Every Single Night” is a Pulsar of Gushing Emotion

With pats on the back from the likes of Ellie Goulding and Tiësto, and flirting with one million plays on Spotify, the experimental electro pop of Swedish Axel Ulfson aka. Norde has already thumped its way into minds and souls of listeners everywhere.

“Every Single Night” is the debut track from Norde who has dabbled in the dark arts of electronica and refined his sound at the esteemed Berklee College of Music in Boston. Turns out his music’s all about love: innately deep beats melted with warm, intimate vocals leave us blissfully catatonic. Sort of like love you can dance to.

The music video conveys this love story through the tale of the most swag kid ever courting his ballerina soul mate. And because they’re so intoxicatingly cute (aww, wittle kiddies in wuuv!!), we’ll just skip right over the fact that it basically features a 10-year old kid casually sipping champagne (this is Scandinavia after all guys, come on) and come to some lofty and vague conclusion about the child love story being universal and symbolizing all love. Or something.

After a lifetime playing music, a lengthy run producing music (for the likes of Betty Who and Charlie Puth, among others), and now rapidly zeroing in on a sound of his very own, Norde is currently living in LA cooking up more tight jams to mesmerize us further. We’re betting his sonic world conquest has only just begun.