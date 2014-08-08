We don’t want to be naff, but this is definitely the second summer of grime. “That’s Not Me”, “German Whip“, Dizzee’s back not being shit, Toddla went down to Jammer’s basement and now Lethal’s back with this silly season workout anthem.

But this might be the one top them all. Last night, Dizzee, JME, Lethal, Skepta, Footsie, Fekky and Jammer squeezed into the 1Xtra studio to take 32 bars a piece. And even then, they all got shown up by General Levy who showed up at the end, parred them all by pointing out that “Incredible” is two decades old: “We don’t need three summer tunes, this one lasts for 20 years”.

It’s Friday afternoon, so this would be a great time to stop what you’re doing and just watch this: