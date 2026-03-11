VICE
Metallica: Disappointing News for Sphere Hopefuls, but All Is Not Lost

The band shared news for fans via social media Tuesday.

After literal years of rumors, Metallica last month finally confirmed a run of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The Sphere, which combines state-of-the-art immersive technology with some of the most legendary acts of all time, has become a go-to wishlist venue for fans—so Metallica’s announcement, a residency dubbed Life Burns Faster, was a dream come true for Metallica Fifth Members.

Dates trickled out, little by little. Six were added here, six there. Until finally, the number of shows totaled 24.

But that’s all fans are going to get, for now, according to the band. The rockers took to social media channels Tuesday saying, “At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future.”

Hard Time Getting Metallica Tickets? You’re not alone

The band also acknowledged fans’ gripes about ticket prices and the ordering process, saying, “In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth. We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around.”

Fans reportedly expressed shock at ticket prices, with Ticketmaster even reporting a suspected “targeted attack” that resulted in slow sales for the March 4 show.

So, if you were counting on additional announcements, we can’t help you there. But you can still find tickets to Metallica’s Life Burns Faster residency at The Sphere on secondary-market sites like StubHub.

View the complete list of Metallica: Life Burns Faster at the Las Vegas Sphere dates below.

Metallica: Life Burns Faster at the sphere dates

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
11/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
01/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
01/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
02/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
02/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

