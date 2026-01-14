Metallica Is ‘90 Percent’ Close to Setting Up Las Vegas Sphere Residency for 2027, According to Report

It’s been speculated for some time that Metallica is plotting a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. Now, we have our first real evidence that the band is “90 percent” close to making it happen in 2027.

According to The Sun’s “Bizarre” column, the thrash metal legends are in serious negotiations for a residency at the state-of-the-art venue. If it does happen, it will be after they conclude their M72 world tour. The run is scheduled to wrap up in July 2026.

Metallica’s Sphere residency would reportedly kick off after they finish their M72 world tour

A “mole,” as the British tabloid described their source, said that the Vegas Strip is already buzzing over the possibility of Metallica doing a Sphere residency. “Metallica having a residency at the Sphere is all anyone is talking about,” the source stated. They also said that Metallica members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo have met with venue executives and technical teams to plan a show “in principle.”

The source says that no contracts have been signed, as of yet. However, they did note that a deal is getting closer, and Sphere bosses are very excited about the prospect. “Metallica will bring a different feel to a show there,” the insider said.

Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich was the first to tease a Sphere residency

Speculation around Metallica’s Sphere residency was actually sparked by one of its members. In July 2025, drummer Lars Ulrich teased the plans during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show.

“I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm. But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue,” Ulrich said, per Rolling Stone. “All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it.”

“It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit,” Ulrich continued. “It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done.”

“I would f***ing love to do it, let there be no question about it,” the drummer added. “It’s not signed, sealed, and delivered. But speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would f***ing love to do it.”

Notably, Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo has also offered comments on the Sphere residency speculation. If it happens, the bassist said, it would be something “no heavy rock band has done,” and he’s very right.

“There’s a lot of history with our music. There’s potential for a lot of visual stimulation on this,” Trujillo added. “And I can’t wait to be a part of it. So let’s see what happens.”