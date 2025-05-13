Metallica Caused a Legit Earthquake While Performing ‘Enter Sandman’

Metallica said “to hell with the lightning,” and instead brought some thunder to their recent Virginia concert.

Metal Injection reports that last Wednesday—during Metallica’s May 7th show at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia—the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory registered two tremors during the band’s performance of “Enter Sandman.” The tremors were most likely caused by the massive 60,000 audience members in attendance jumping in unison throughout the song. Check out footage of the performance below.

The Observatory sits more than a mile away from Lane Stadium, and published readings that indicated two major spikes: first, when Metallica teased the intro of “Enter Sandman,” and then there was a larger spike when they finally went into the song. It’s also notable that “Enter Sandman” has long been the entrance theme for Virginia Tech’s football team, the Hokies.

