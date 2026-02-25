Metallica Is Officially Confirmed for a Las Vegas Sphere Residency, and It’s Happening Sooner Than We Thought

Metallica has officially confirmed that they will be heading to Las Vegas for a short residency at the Sphere. And it’s happening sooner than we thought it would.

The legendary thrash metal band has announced that they will be taking their No Repeat Weekends tour to the Sphere this fall. The shows, dubbed Life Burns Faster, will happen on Oct. 1 and 3, Oct. 15 and 17, Oct. 22 and 24, and Oct. 29 and 31. Originally, it was rumored that this might not happen until 2027.

Videos by VICE

Two-Night and Single-Night Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 6, beginning at 10 AM PT. Other ticket presale opportunities will start this week. Fans can get all the info at Metallica.com.

The Metallica/Sphere collaboration has been speculated for some time now. Notably, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was actually the first to tease the idea. He did so during a July 2025 appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show.

Metallica has not announced if their Las Vegas Sphere shows will feature any opening or support acts

“I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm. But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue,” Ulrich said, according to Rolling Stone. “All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it.”

“It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit,” Ulrich added. “It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done.”

“I would f***ing love to do it, let there be no question about it,” the drummer added. “It’s not signed, sealed, and delivered. But speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would f***ing love to do it.”

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo later added fuel to the fire. He pointed out that “no heavy rock band” had played a show at the Sphere as yet. “There’s a lot of history with our music. There’s potential for a lot of visual stimulation on this,” Trujillo said. “And I can’t wait to be a part of it. So let’s see what happens.”

General tickets for Metallica’s Las Vegas Sphere shows go on sale on March 6

As someone who saw Metallica on their No Repeats Weekend tour AND went to one of the Unity at The Sphere shows, I’ve been wildly excited about this pending announcement.

Over the summer, I was lucky enough to join a crew of other writers in Denver to see Metallica and Limp Bizkit with the team from Baker’s Bourbon (one of the best bourbons on the market, if I may say so). Then, in the fall, I was invited to check out DJ Sara Landry play a groundbreaking set at The Sphere. She is, to this date, the only woman to headline the venue solo.

Both experiences were wildly unique, and I feel strongly that the immersive nature of the Sphere will make for one insanely killer Metallica concert.