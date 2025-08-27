‘Unity at Sphere in Las Vegas’ Kicks off This Weekend With Trio of Epic EDM Shows

This weekend, The Sphere in Las Vegas will kick off a series of epic EDM shows with three massive concerts: Chase and Status on Friday, Aug. 29; Kaskade on Saturday, Aug 30; and Eli Brown on Sunday, Aug. 31. And, it doesn’t stop there.

A description of the new Tomorrowland and Insomniac concert series calls it a “groundbreaking new live experience that fuses immersive storytelling, dance music, and cutting-edge technology inside the world’s most advanced entertainment venue.

Videos by VICE

“UNITY is not just a concert, it’s a transformative journey through music, storytelling, and technology. Designed as a multi-hour immersive experience, UNITY blends cinematic 360° visuals, original orchestration, and world-building from Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s most beloved festival realms, culminating each night with a powerful live performance from a globally renowned EDM artist.”

Check out a full list of the artists performing below.

In a message to fans and attendees on the UNITY website, organizers from Tomorrowland and Insomniac said:

“With immense gratitude and excitement, we present UNITY: A New Tomorrowland and Insomniac Experience at Sphere in Las Vegas. “Through the past decades, we both have strived to create festivals and experiences around the world that foster beautiful, unique communities of individuals. Music is our universal language, the dance floor our sanctuary, and every one of you, our family. We can’t thank you enough for being such an integral part of the journey with us. “Now, for the first time in history, our worlds become one. In UNITY, we join together to create a brand-new experience that harnesses the magic, love and awe-inspiring moments within our events – and there’s no better stage on earth than Sphere. UNITY is an opportunity to take you on an electrifying journey through a fusion of music, storytelling, and technology. This guided adventure takes you deep into some of our most beloved realms and themes. Travel through Tomorrowland’s enchanting themes of Planaxis, Adscendo and Orbyz and more, as you enter a new multi-sensory dimension. The heartbeat of UNITY lies in its meticulously curated soundtrack. A dynamic selection of tracks has been curated from the rich history of dance music, with the addition of an orchestra and electronic instrumentation that brings this journey to life. We blend timeless anthems with cinematic arrangements to create an unparalleled auditory experience —elevated by the addition of special surprise guest performers taking the stage. Every Unity show will conclude with a breathtaking crescendo, with world-renowned artists joining us for a final closing set— the special guest for each show date will be announced much closer to the event. This isn’t just an event— it’s a true celebration of music, love, and togetherness. A gateway to another world, where reality blurs and the magic of Tomorrowland and Insomniac become one. We welcome you to experience Tomorrowland & Insomniac’s UNITY. See you in Las Vegas!

Frankly, the state-of-the-art Sphere venue seems tailor-made for this kind of experience, and there are multiple ticket package options available that you can find more about by clicking here!