Metallica Extends Las Vegas Sphere Residency After ‘Unbelievable Demand’ From Fans

Metallica is gearing up for their Las Vegas Sphere residency in October 2026, with eight dates already announced. But after “unbelievable demand” from fans, they’re extending the residency with six more dates.

The Sphere residency, named Life Burns Faster, initially consisted of eight shows over the course of four weekends in October. On February 25, Metallica announced the dates as October 1, 3, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and 31. Now, James Hetfield and Co. announced additional shows with a post on social media.

“Due to unbelievable demand (wow, guys!) SIX SHOWS are being added to our ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency at Sphere in Las Vegas,” the band wrote on Instagram. They urged fans to watch the space for more details in the coming days.

The new dates have not been specified yet, but fan club presale opens on March 4 at 1 p.m. ET. Additionally, general sale tickets will be available on March 6. There are both single-night and double-night tickets.

Metallica To Continue ‘No Repeat’ Tour Format for Sphere Residency

As for the structure of Metallica’s residency at the Sphere, the band will continue the no repeat formula they implemented for their M72 World Tour. The tour began in 2023 after the release of the album 72 Seasons. It has been going strong into 2026, where it will conclude on July 5 in London.

The No Repeat Weekend format allowed Metallica to play two shows in almost every city. Each night would have a different setlist of deep cuts and big hits, so no two experiences were alike. Now that they’re coming to the Sphere, Metallica has scheduled their residency dates in a similar fashion.

As for what sparked the idea of a Sphere residency for Metallica, drummer Lars Ulrich apparently was inspired by seeing U2 at the iconic venue. According to a statement from Ulrich, all it took was “12 seconds” of U2’s opening night at the Sphere to convince him. “‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’”

Ulrich added, “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way f—kin’ psyched to go next-level!”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images