REO Speedwagon Alumni Reunited for Private Tribute Concert Honoring Late Guitarist Gary Richrath

In a move that may surprise some, alumni members of REO Speedwagon recently reunited. The musicians got together for a private tribute concert honoring late guitarist Gary Richrath, who died in 2015.

On March 7, 2026, REO frontman Kevin Cronin, drummer Alan Gratzer, bassist Bruce Hall, and keyboardist Neal Doughty joined one another on stage in Peoria, Illinois. The group played a Richrath-tribute set of the band’s classic tunes. The event was part of an invitation-only gala at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The show came after the museum opened a “RICHRATH” exhibition in February, which runs through April 5.

According to AXS, the set was mostly made up of the band’s bigger hits. Some of the songs reportedly played were “Take It on the Run” and “Roll With the Changes”. The band also played a cover of Van Morrison’s “Gloria”. In addition to classic band members, Richrath’s son, Eric, also participated in the tribute to his father.

Former REO Speedwagon vocalist Mike Murphy also made an appearance

Back in 2024, it was announced that REO Speedwagon was ending its touring career. This decision was due to “irreconcilable differences” between Cronin and Hall. Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock later that year, Cronin opened up about the band ending and shared some insight into how he was approaching it.

“I expected to, for lack of a better term, ride the Speedwagon all of the way into the barn, when I couldn’t do it anymore – whether it was health or whatever,” Cronin said at the time. “But I never expected what has come down this year. It’s sad, and it’s unfortunate. There’s a part of me that’s angry about it. But there’s a part of it that has had to accept it. There’s only so much I can do.”

He later added, “Playing with this band has been so fulfilling, uplifting, and inspirational for me that I want to keep it together and keep it going. If it can’t be called REO Speedwagon, we’ll call it Kevin Cronin or the Kevin Cronin Band, and we will carry on and just keep building upon what we did in 2024.”

As AXS reports, we should not hold our breath for another reunion or REO Speedwagon revival. The Richrath tribute is said to be a one-off event.