Max Dean DJ Set Turns Ugly As Lighting Rig Collapses on Fans, Injuring 15 People

What could’ve been a normal DJ set turned into something much uglier and more intense. During a March 1, 2026, performance from British dance artist Max Dean at a nightclub in Argentina, a huge lighting rig fell into the crowd. In the footage, it collapsed onto the fans’ heads as they watched from the VIP section.

According to MixMag and Need to Know, 15 of the 700 people in the crowd were injured. Six of the attendees were taken to the hospital after police, firefighters, and ambulances were called to the scene. Two of the women in particular went to the hospital on their own accord. Additionally, those involved were aged between 25 and 49 years old.

Videos by VICE

Reports also suggest that two people in the catastrophe suffered “traumatic brain injuries” as a result. Everyone else in the incident has since been released. To make matters worse, Max Dean was initially completely oblivious to the affair. With his back to the VIP section and the music blasting in his headphones, he couldn’t hear or tell that something had happened behind him.

Consequently, he continued his set as if it were business as usual. Not long afterwards, though, the event was halted, and everyone in the building was evacuated during the 5 am performance.

Max Dean’s DJ Setlist Abruptly Stops After Lighting Rig Falls on the VIP Section

Naturally, Dean was torn up by the horrifying incident. In a statement to MixMag, he stressed that had he known what happened, the event would’ve been stopped immediately. Moreover, he sent his thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and affected by the incident.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn that some people were injured following the stage collapse at the event in Argentina. I was not made aware of the situation immediately, as it took place behind me. My thoughts are with everyone affected. I sincerely hope those who were hurt make a full and speedy recovery,” Max Dean told the publication. “The safety of fans, crew, and everyone involved is always the top priority, and I am staying closely informed as more details become clear.”

Archi Club, the venue for the performance, has reportedly been shut down to assist with investigations. According to Need to Know and local media, apparently, the crew had mere hours to put together the lighting rig and the rest of the club. The venue has yet to share a statement regarding the Max Dean performance.