Bruce Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Bruce Springsteen‘s Land of Hope and Dreams Tour is starting soon.

The tour, which announced in February, will see the rock superstar making 20 stops across the continental U.S. Scheduled shows include Los Angeles, New York, Cleveland, Austin, and Chicago.

But this tour routing has a layer of symbolism baked in—it starts in Minneapolis on March 31 and wraps May 27 in Washington, D.C.

(For those of you who live under a rock, Springsteen has been outspoken in his support of the people of Minneapolis in their fight against ICE and the Trump administration. Earlier this year, he joined forces with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello in a “Concert of Solidarity, and released a new song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” in honor of the city’s residents who were killed by ICE, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.)

If you want to join Springsteen in his symbolic march on Washington, don’t worry. While many shows are sold out by now, you can still get tickets. Read on to learn how.

Bruce Springsteen 2026 Tour: How to Get TIckets

Bruce Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams Tour is largely, if not totally, sold-out. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get tickets. You just have to know where to look.

Your best bet for getting Bruce Springsteen tickets in 2026 is StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

View the full list of Bruce Springsteen 2026 tour dates below.

03/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/07 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum [BUY TICKETS]

04/09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum [BUY TICKETS]

04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/20 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/23 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center [BUY TICKETS]

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena [BUY TICKETS]

05/05 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena [BUY TICKETS]

05/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena [BUY TICKETS]

05/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden [BUY TICKETS]

05/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [BUY TICKETS]

05/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden [BUY TICKETS]

05/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena [BUY TICKETS]

05/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena [BUY TICKETS]

05/24 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden [BUY TICKETS]

05/27 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park [BUY TICKETS]