Fashion: Paralegal Punk

Af Miyako Bellizzi
marts 6, 2015, 2:40am

Koonhor jacket, Topshop top, Tripp skirt and pants, Miyako Bellizzi necklace

Photographer/Stylist: Miyako Bellizzi
Model: Lyndsea Lamarr

See more of Miyako Belizzi's work on her website.

Vintage dress, Cheap Monday turtleneck, A-Morir glasses, vintage earrings, Miyako Bellizzi necklace, Mandy Coon purse, Hue tights

Topshop blazer, Vintage Betsey Johnson top, Koonhor skirt, Wolford tights, Windsor Smith shoes

Vintage jacket, Asos dress, vintage earrings, Trash & Vaudeville choker, Miyako Bellizzi necklace, Bing bang necklaces

Antonio Azzuolo coat, Tripp top, vintage pants and shoes, A-Morir sunglasses

Koonhor coat, Topshop top and pants, A-Morir sunglasses, Safety Pin earrings from Mood Fabrics, Bond Hardware necklace, vintage belt, Dominic Louis clutch

Vintage jacket and top, Topshop skirt and bag, vintage earrings, Bing Bang necklaces

Ter Et Bantine jacket and dress, vintage pants