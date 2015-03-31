Premiere: Apostle – “King David”

This world can be cruel. One second things are gravy, the next your being has been tipped upside down, shocked by some unexpected news or unwelcomed discovery. Then, if misfortunes weren’t enough, you’re seemingly unable to side-step sidewalk poop or passing cars who never seem to miss puddles. It starts to feel like the world’s working against you. But that’s never the case. It sounds like some hippy bullshit but the earth works for you. Even if you’re struggling through some infinite tunnel of depression or hard times, if you put out good vibrations, then the world will project them back. At least that’s the case with Apostle, an artist from London, who emailed us a few months ago asking us to premiere his debut track “King David”.

Listening to the track, you can hear Apostle’s been through a rough time. He wears four pairs of socks to combat his lack of central heating; cares for his sick mother and takes her to the bathroom in the middle of the night; questions God’s existence. But instead of succumbing to the darkness, you can hear he’s hungry. That he’s transferring the negative energy into positive, pushing hard to become a king. It’s a moving piece of music.