PREMIERE: Swedish Power-Punks Hurula Pick Up Where They Left Off on “Betongbarn”

Seriously though, who dumped out the vile of Alex Chilton’s tears into the Scandanavian water supply? Every new Swedish band popping up sounds more and more like Hüsker Dü than the next, including this most recent track from Stockholm’s Hurula. That being said, Hurula is hardly a new presence in the recent rise of European power-punk, especially after winning a Swedish Grammy last year for their self-titled debut record. But even before Hurula, frontman Robert “Hurula” Pettersson had been the consistent force behind beloved Swedish punk bands Masshysteri and The Vicious since 2008. Four years after the massively under-rated yet cult favorite Masshysteri called it quits, Hurula picks up where they left off and for that we are thankful. Haven’t heard of Masshysteri? You’re welcome in advance. “Betongbarn“ is the first single from Hurula’s second album also titled Betongbarn and it’s a polished cut of pop-minded riffage that feels as restless as the sun beating down at 3 a.m. since they’re from Sweden and it probably was.

Continue below.

Videos by VICE

Buy the album here from Deranged Records.