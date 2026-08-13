What Is THCP? The Truth Behind the “33x Stronger Than THC” Claim

THCP has been around for all of seven years and somehow already comes with a pretty wild reputation.

The cannabinoid is usually introduced with the same fact: THCP is 33 times stronger than THC. You’ll see versions of that claim all over hemp product pages, usually somewhere near words like ultra-potent, extreme, or not for beginners. And, technically, nobody just made the number up. The problem is what happened to it afterward.

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When Italian researchers identified THCP in cannabis in 2019, they found that it bound to CB1 receptors much more strongly than delta-9 THC did. Roughly 33 times more strongly, in fact. But that’s a receptor-binding measurement. They did not give people equal amounts of THC and THCP and discover that THCP got them 33 times higher. “The actual potency is unknown, and may well vary among individuals,” Dr. David Casarett, a palliative care physician and professor at Duke University School of Medicine, and Chair of Curio Wellness’ Scientific Advisory Board, told VICE.

That distinction matters because THCP products are very much here already. You can find the cannabinoid in gummies, vapes, and some increasingly complicated blends of alt-cannabinoids, even as basic questions about what a normal THCP dose does to a person are still surprisingly hard to answer.

So, yes, THCP is real. It’s also potentially very potent. From there, things get murkier.

What Is THCP?

THCP is short for tetrahydrocannabiphorol, a naturally occurring minor cannabinoid that’s closely related to delta-9 THC.

Chemically, the two look pretty similar, with one important difference: THC has a five-carbon side chain, while THCP has seven. That longer chain changes how THCP interacts with the body’s cannabinoid receptors, which is ultimately why such a tiny structural difference has gotten so much attention.

But there’s not much THCP naturally hanging around in cannabis. “Quantitative screening found it only in THC-dominant chemotypes, at very low concentrations of roughly 0.002 to 0.014% of inflorescence,” Dr. Casarett said. So it has a very different presence that delta-9 THC, which can make up a substantial chunk of modern cannabis flower.

That brings us back to the obvious question: what does that extra-long side chain actually mean for how potent THCP is?

Courtesy of Dr. Felix Blei

Is THCP Really 33 Times Stronger Than THC?

Not in the way that phrase makes it sound. The 2019 THCP study measured how strongly the cannabinoid binds to CB1 receptors. THCP had a binding affinity of about 1.2 nM, compared with roughly 40 nM for delta-9 THC. That’s where the 33x number comes from.

But receptor binding isn’t a direct measurement of how intoxicated someone feels. It doesn’t tell us that 1mg THCP will hit like 33mg THC, or that the high will be 33 times more intense.

The researchers did find that THCP produced THC-like effects in mice, including reduced movement, pain relief, muscle stiffness, and lowered body temperature. That gave them good reason to think THCP was strongly active at cannabinoid receptors, but it still wasn’t a human potency test.

And that’s really the issue with the way THCP gets marketed. A legitimate lab finding got turned into a very tidy consumer claim, even though we still don’t have controlled human research showing what the actual difference in potency is.

So THCP may very well be more potent than delta-9 THC. But “33 times stronger” makes it sound like we have a human potency ratio. We don’t.

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Does THCP Get You High? And How Long Does It Last?

THCP appears to be intoxicating, but this is where the research starts getting pretty thin.

“I’ve seen very little THCP research outside of laboratory models,” Dr. Casarett said. Most of what we know about its psychoactive effects still comes from animal studies and lab work rather than controlled studies where people were given measured doses of THCP.

There is some human evidence beginning to trickle in. In a 2024 report, a 21-year-old man was treated after eating a “space cake” made with THCP purchased online. He was drowsy and confused, with dilated pupils and involuntary muscle jerks. Researchers later found THCP in a blood sample taken about 24 hours after he ate it, and he remained under observation until he was discharged the next morning.

That’s a documented case of THCP intoxication, but it still doesn’t tell us what a typical THCP high feels like. One person’s experience can’t establish how intense the effects will be at a certain dose, or if they’ll even be the same for someone else.

The same problem comes up with duration. You’ll see plenty of claims that a THCP high lasts much longer than regular THC, but there isn’t good human research establishing exactly how long it lasts or how that changes by dose or delivery method.

So yes, THCP can get you high. How intense that high will be, how long it’ll stick around, and how consistently people respond to a given dose are still much harder questions to answer.

Is THCP Natural or Synthetic?

THCP is naturally occurring. The catch is that cannabis produces so little of it that the concentrated THCP showing up in gummies and vapes is a different story.

Researchers looking at commercial products have found signs that at least some THCP is being made through synthetic or semisynthetic processes rather than simply extracted from the plant. In one 2024 analysis of a THCP vape liquid, scientists found delta-9 THCP along with delta-8 THCP, CBDP, other THCP isomers, and additional compounds they said were consistent with synthetic production.

That doesn’t mean every THCP product is made the exact same way. But it does mean “hemp-derived” doesn’t necessarily mean the THCP itself was pulled straight out of hemp. And this isn’t just a chemistry distinction. How THCP is made can affect what else ends up in the finished product, how it needs to be tested, and—as we’ll get into later—whether it can legally be sold at all.

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Is THCP Safe?

We don’t have enough human research yet to say THCP has a well-established safety profile. “Apart from the fact that THCP’s potency is very high, not much is known about side effects and nothing to my knowledge is known about long-term effects,” Dr. Casarett said.

One of the more serious reports so far came in 2025. A regular THC user with no previous history of psychotic symptoms reportedly developed psychosis after taking a product with 8mg of delta-9 THCP. His symptoms lasted about 48 hours and included depersonalization and the belief that he was already dead. The episode ultimately ended in a suicide attempt. That’s obviously concerning, but it’s also one case. It doesn’t show that this is a common reaction to THCP, and it doesn’t establish 8mg as some universal threshold where THCP becomes dangerous.

There’s also a separate issue with the products themselves. Commercial THCP often shows up in blends with delta-8, delta-9, HHC, and other cannabinoids, making it harder to know which ingredient is responsible for an effect. And when THCP is produced through synthetic or semisynthetic processes, testing becomes especially important because unwanted isomers or other compounds can also end up in the finished product.

So the main safety problem isn’t that research has proven THCP is uniquely dangerous. It’s that people are already buying concentrated doses of a very potent cannabinoid while we’re still missing a lot of basic information about how it behaves in humans.

How Much THCP Should You Take?

There isn’t a reliable THC-to-THCP conversion, so don’t treat the “33 times stronger” number like a dosing formula. A 10mg THC edible divided by 33 does not give you the equivalent THCP dose.

Your normal THC tolerance isn’t necessarily much help here, either. If you’re going to try THCP, the safer approach is to start with the lowest amount you can and give it plenty of time before considering more, especially with an edible.

Obviously, avoid mixing it with alcohol or other intoxicants, and don’t drive afterward.

I’d also skip any product that doesn’t clearly tell you how much THCP itself is in each serving. That’s particularly important with all the cannabinoid blends on the market, where a giant milligram number on the front of the package may represent several different cannabinoids combined.

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Is THCP Legal?

It’s complicated, and the federal answer is about to change. “THCP lives in the gray zone the 2018 Farm Bill created,” Zachary Windham told VICE, an attorney at Omni Law P.C. who advises cannabis and hemp businesses. The Farm Bill defined hemp largely around its delta-9 THC concentration, which opened the door for companies selling other intoxicating cannabinoids to argue that their products were federally legal.

But THCP never got a specific federal green light. Windham points out that federal controlled-substance law has continued to create questions around synthetically derived THC, leaving commercial THCP in a much shakier position than a “Farm Bill compliant” label might suggest. And that debate has an expiration date.

A federal law passed in November 2025 changes the definition of hemp beginning November 12, 2026. Among other things, the new definition excludes cannabinoids that can occur naturally in cannabis but were synthesized or manufactured outside the plant. It also sets a limit of 0.4mg per container for total THC combined with other cannabinoids that have—or are marketed as having—similar effects to THC, as determined by the Department of Health and Human Services. “Congress ended the debate inside a spending bill,” Windham said. “As of today, the category has three months of federal runway.”

Then there are state laws, which can be stricter regardless of what’s happening federally. Some states have already moved against converted or intoxicating hemp cannabinoids, meaning a THCP product being available online doesn’t necessarily mean it’s legal where you live. Texas, for example, now treats more-than-trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinols other than permitted delta-9 THC as controlled substances under its current hemp enforcement framework. Read here to see if weed is legal in your state.

As Windham put it: “Where a product is openly sold and where it is legal have never been the same map.” So before ordering THCP, check the rules in your state rather than taking a brand’s willingness to ship there as proof that you’re in the clear.

What To Look for in a THCP Product

First, I want to know how much THCP I’m actually getting. Not “5,000mg cannabinoids” or “maximum strength” plastered across the packaging. We need to identify how many milligrams of THCP are in one serving, but that’s harder than you’d think because THCP frequently appears in blends with delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, HHC, THCA, CBN and other cannabinoids. In those cases, the huge milligram number on the front usually isn’t the THCP dose at all.

There’s good reason not to take the label at face value. In a 2024 study of commercially available THCP products, researchers tested a gummy, flower, and vape cartridge. None of the three contained the amount of THCP the manufacturers claimed. I’d also want more transparency about how the THCP itself was produced, but most brands don’t provide that.

Next is the Certificate of Analysis, or CoA. Look for one that matches the batch or lot number on the product and actually lists THCP separately. “Lab tested” doesn’t tell you much if the report never shows how much THCP was detected.

Basically, if I have to dig through a brand’s website just to figure out how much THCP is actually in the thing, or the CoA doesn’t back up the label—I’m moving on.

Still curious? THCP Products to Check Out

THCP products can look wildly different once you actually start reading the labels. Some give you a clear THCP dose, while others use it as one small part of a much bigger cannabinoid blend. These three are good examples of both.

What caught my attention with the Cookies Dubai Chocolate bar is that the label actually tells you how much THCP you’re getting. The whole bar contains 250mg of cannabinoids—240mg delta-9 THC + 10mg THCP—but the nutrition panel breaks that down further to 13.33mg THC + 0.55mg THCP per serving. That’s much more useful than slapping “250mg” on the front and leaving you to guess what portion of that is THCP.

It also puts the potency marketing into perspective. THCP is definitely part of the formula, but delta-9 THC is doing most of the heavy lifting by volume here. If you’re specifically curious about THCP, at least this is one of those products where you can look at the package and know the amount you’re actually taking.

The bar itself is a Dubai-style chocolate, so think chocolate with the pistachio-forward, crunchy filling that’s been all over the internet lately. At $24.99 at the time I checked, it’s also a much more approachable way to try a THCP-containing edible than buying some giant bag of mystery-strength gummies.

Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL vape is the kind of product where checking the CoA matters more than reading the cannabinoids printed on the front.

Koi calls it a THCA + THCP + delta-9 vape, but THCP is only a small part of the overall cannabinoid mix according to the batch testing. The formula is much more heavily weighted toward delta-8 THC and THCA, with delta-9 THC and THCP making up smaller portions. That’s important context if you’re buying this specifically because you saw “THCP” in the product name. Koi does make the batch CoA available, which is one of the reasons I’m more comfortable including it here.

The vape itself is a huge 5g disposable with adjustable voltage, a preheat setting, a rechargeable battery, and a little screen that tells you how much oil is left. The cherry flavor is tart and sweet with a creamy, slightly peppery finish, and it puts out a much bigger plume than the smaller disposables I’ve used.

The high felt mostly cerebral and uplifting for me rather than sleepy. It kicked in quickly and stayed functional enough that I liked it better for daytime or early evening than right before bed. I wouldn’t attribute that experience to THCP alone—the whole point is that there’s a lot happening in this blend—but I did find the high more layered than what I usually get from a basic delta-8 vape.

At $69.99, five grams is a commitment, so this makes the most sense for someone who vapes frequently and already likes sweet, dessert-style flavors. If you’re only interested in THCP by itself, this isn’t that. If you want a tested cannabinoid blend that happens to include a smaller amount of THCP, that’s a better way to look at it.

Read my full review on Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL vape.

If you want a gummy where THCP is actually the point, Pushin P’s keeps things much simpler than most of the blends I came across.

Per the product listing, each gummy contains 8–10mg of THCP without a bunch of delta-8, delta-9, or HHC padding out some giant “total cannabinoid” number. The ingredient list specifically calls out hemp-derived delta-9 THCP distillate (isolated THCP).

That makes these much easier to understand from a labeling standpoint, although 8–10mg is still a serious amount for a cannabinoid without an established human dosing standard. The retailer itself labels them as a high-potency option and recommends starting with half a gummy for a 4–5mg THCP dose.

They come in seven flavors, including Goated Grape, Final Straw, Lemonade Stand, Them Apples, and Sour Power. If I’m specifically trying to see what a THCP edible feels like, this is the kind of formulation I’d rather start with than a gummy where THCP is buried under four other intoxicating cannabinoids.

Related: THCA vs. THC: What’s the Difference?