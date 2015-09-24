LP’s New Tune “Muddy Waters” Is a Sultry Prowl of a Song

You might’ve been singing LP’s melodies before you even knew her name. Rihanna’s “Cheers (Drink to That),” not to mention tunes delivered by Christina Aguilera, Erik Hassle, and Cher, to name a few, all bear the fingerprints of this LA-based singer born Laura Pergolizzi. But LP’s not just a songwriter for hire, she’s also a solo artist in her own right who’s performed her own original music on Kimmel, Letterman, Conan, and more.

Now she’s in the midst of working on her new album, to be released via Vagrant, and above is the premiere of her latest tune “Muddy Waters.” One-half of a special two-song project produced by Mike Del Rio from POWERS, this is a sultry prowl—like if Sia spent too much time rewatching the first series of True Detective: it’s just the right amount of ominous; just press play.

Videos by VICE

LP is performing No Vacancy in LA on 11.3 and November 11.10 at No Vacancy and “Muddy Waters” is out on 9.25.