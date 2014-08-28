PREMIERE: Meridian Dan – “One Two Drinks” (Official Video)

Here’s the video for “One Two Drinks” by Meridian Dan – the Tottenham MC whose 2014 crossover anthem ‘GERMAN WHIP’ was one of grime’s biggest hits in years, steering an unexpected comeback.

Produced by The HeavyTrackerz, “One Two Drinks” sees Dan on sharp lyrical form, basically wanting to know why people can’t just get drunk and have a nice time – which means that, naturally, the video is full of people getting drunk and having a nice time.

“One Two Drinks” will be released on 3rd October on PMR Records.