PREMIERE: Miserable – “Fever”

Being miserable can be fun; you get to mope around the house, swim around in thoughts, and give people the side-eye stink. Obviously being ridiculously happy is way better but there’s a certain pleasantness to feeling down – it’s the time when music makes more sense, it consumes your being, and acts as a catalyst to pensive retrospection.

Kristina Esfandiari is Miserable. Maybe not in the mind but in the sense that, after leaving Bay Area shoegazers Whirr a year ago, it’s the name of one of her new projects. Now putting out a four track EP (which was recorded in two weeks over in California), her sound sits somewhere between the dulcet tones of Beach House and the melancholic fuzz of early MBV. Above is the video for a track called “Fever”. Please enjoy it.