Danish Indie Rockers North Fall’s New Track “Frosted” Will Cure Your Big City Blues

It’s a cliché, life in the big city isolates people. Oh the irony, the closer we get, the further we are apart – but it’s true. It’s not that we’re all just cold-hearted assholes; most metropolitans are actually fairly decent people. But one can only take so many rambling, strung-out dopeheads, wide-eyed Jesus-freaks, and those human pop-up ads with their humanitarian crusades, who sit waiting around every street corner. It’s exhausting. Try unbridled enthusiasm in the face of that unfiltered barrage of human spam. You wouldn’t last a day.

It is precisely this theme of urban isolation that drives this latest single, “Frosted”, from Danish indie rockers North Fall. It’s combines soaring vocals with snowy blankets of lo-fi instrumentals that still resonate within the confines of the Copenhagen-based band’s driving force Anders Belling’s Nørrebro apartment, in which much of the album was created. The video is every bit as unassumingly homegrown and lo-fi, a sort of slice-of-life cross section of life as a young Copenhagener. By fusing the chronic melancholy that all Scandinavians embody with the same smooth, defiant brand of indie gusto you might stumble upon in Marcy Playground or some of The Raconteurs’ more low-key stuff, “Frosted” will give you a taste of being socially adrift in a sea of millions, for both better and worse.

This track is off of North Fall’s debut album Tie The Ends Tying Me, which is set to drop in its entirety on April 15th.

Don’t miss the band performing live at the following DK venues over the next couple of months:

Huset KBH on April 21st

Elværket in Helsingør on May 21st

Studenterhus Odense om May 28th