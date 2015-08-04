“Constant Summer” by Nudes Is Basically All Your Teenage Years in Two Minutes

If you like gnarly guitar riffs and lush melodies then you’re in luck because Nudes have bloody loads of them. Featuring members of Playlounge and Saturday’s Kids, Nudes are a post-punk three piece from London/Cardiff who like saying “oh my god” a lot in their lyrics, which I’m sure you would too if your music was this good. We’re premiering “Constant Summer” from their self-titled debut, due out next month via UK DIY staples Barely Regal and Dog Knights (who we included in our list of British labels who crushed it in 2014), and it’s the kind of song Seth Cohen would blast on a road trip or put on identical mixtapes to chirpse two different girls. That is to say: it’s got angst and feels in equal measure.

Written and recorded over the space of three weeks in July 2014, Nudes’ eight-track album comes from a band excited to be discovering their sound and not pausing too long to think about what that should be. It was recorded by Jonathan Coddington (Joanna Gruesome, the Magic Gang, Playlounge, King of Cats) at London’s Power Lunches in one day, with additional recording taking place in their living room.

“Lyrically the record deals a lot with that adolescent sense of fearlessness you feel during your teenage years,” says Saam, “You’re excited for everything and everything is an adventure.”

Listen to “Constant Summer” below:

Nudes comes out on 29 September via Barely Regal and Dog Knights. It’s available to pre-order now.