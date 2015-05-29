Premiere: October Dance – “Tropical Eyes”



Remember The Sims? Of course you do. At some point in your youth (don’t lie to yourself), you probably spent hours and hours on your mom’s PC, building lavish pools, harvesting dream gardens and trying to get your The Sims characters to have sex as quickly as possible. In case you’ve forgotten quite what that world looks and feels like, though, the new video from October Dance is sure to remind you. Created by video artists Stine Deja and Roxanna Gatt, the video for “Tropical Eyes” features the three guys from October Dance grooving along in sassy little outfits (think matching sock/short combos and gaudy blazers) in a computer-simulated world of pink flamingos, flashy 80’s cars, luxury boats trips and giant, beautiful butts beside staircases. The vibe is net art meets cocaine in a Miami motel. Which makes sense considering the song; a smooth disco number that wouldn’t at all be out of place at the kind of pool party that features guys in pedo glasses, hot chicks in leotards and naked pool boys. If that’s the kind of thing you’re into on a Friday, you’re in luck: October Dance are playing tonight at Natbar with Christian D’Or, Cockwhore 7 Macho, Louis Petri and Sound of Copenhagen DJ’s. So if you wanna get a lil’ tropical tonight, see you there.

