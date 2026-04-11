One of the Best Legend of Zelda Games Is Getting a PC Port

A dedicated development team is getting closer than ever to shipping a feature complete PC port for a fan-favorite game in the Legend of Zelda franchise.

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Although a Nintendo-made PC port of any Zelda game is highly unlikely, that hasn’t stopped the fan-driven development community from getting to work. One dedicated team of developers have been dedicated to bringing The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess to PC and the project is looking better than ever.

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The latest developer update from linifadomra reveals a playable version of the Ordon Village portion of the game’s introduction. Viewers should note that the footage is sped up for the purpose of the walkthrough, but the game would actually run with native 60fps support at normal speed.

The demo reveals that many of the game’s core systems are up and running without bugs. The Ordon Village portion of the game includes talking with NPCs, the first combat mechanics, and even horseback riding. This section running so smoothly is definitely a good sign for the rest of the project.

During the video, the narrator shares a few key details about Courage Reborn’s features that are worth pointing out:

The game will support both keyboard and mouse setups and controller setups

The game will run on PC, Mac, and Linux

The game will run at a native 60fps

The main menu will include new graphics options

Zelda fans who have been following this project since 2025 may recall the previous developer video that was shared just before the new year. The gameplay shown then versus now features a massive leap forward and a ton of progress.

Despite the fact that the project is looking so great, it’s still not finished quite yet. The team is currently looking to recruit some more developers to help get the project finished. They are not ready to commit to any release date just yet, until they get the additional support they are looking for and make some more progress.

PC gamers who think they may want to run the PC port when it is finished should work on digging up a ROM of the original The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for the GameCube ahead of time. That will be required to run the PC port.

Twilight Princess: Courage Reborn is currently in development and does not have a public release date at this time.