20 Days of 420: Mr. Hemp Flower Hash Hole Blunts for Perfect Puffs

Hash holes—a.k.a. donuts—have been popping up everywhere lately, and for good reason. These are pre-rolls or blunts with a “hash worm” running through the center, so you’re getting both flower and concentrate in one smoke. You can actually see it form that donut burn as it goes, which is part of the whole experience—just don’t ash it too soon while the “worm” is still heating up. Mr. Hemp Flower has two hash hole options—the traditional hash hole pre-roll containing 1.2 grams of flower with 0.3 grams of hash, and then the larger, blunt wrapped version with 2 grams of flower and 0.5 gram of hash. The blunt is larger and built to be shared—puff, puff, pass it down.

Because these hit harder with that flower + hash combo, I’m reaching for a familiar sativa option here, Pineapple Express, to keep things more uplifted, social, and balanced. It’s still potent, but this beloved strain with pinene terps and piney, citrusy flavor keeps it from feeling too heavy, so I can actually enjoy the session instead of tapping out early. And to celebrate 4/20 in proper fashion, I have to watch the movie, Pineapple Express while I’m smoking on some.

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PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Why This Product Stands Out: Mr. Hemp Flower future-proofed their Hash Hole Blunt by including a cap on the open end, so you’re not dealing with loose flower—especially if you don’t finish it in one sitting. The blunt also comes rolled with a glass tip for a premium smoking experience with cleaner pulls and better airflow. These are small details, but it makes a major difference that keeps you coming back to Mr. Hemp Flower.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.