Will Ferrell Makes Random Cameo in Star-Studded Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Performance

The first night of Coachella is down the drain with Sabrina Carpenter tasked with headlining. The set was as campy, silly, and fun as you could imagine. But given that it’s the biggest music festival in the world, there were a handful of surprises that came with her performance.

One in particular that popped the audience was an appearance from Will Ferrell showing up as a handyman character. There were “electrical issues” after a short circuit cut the end of one of her songs, which he described as “typical Coachella.” The disgruntled Ferrell carried a giant wire, mumbling and grumbling about all the issues that happen at such a festival. “Sleeping in my car. Someone probably put a Diet Coke on a console board,” he muttered to the Sabrina Carpenter fans.

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Then, he asked the crowd if they minded if he smoked a cigarette. However, due to the heavy winds, he could hardly light it and eventually gave up. “Smoking is bad for your health anyway,” he told the audience. Then, he fixed up whatever issues there were and the set continued as usual.

Sabrina Carpenter Brings Out Quite a Few Famous Friends During Her Headlining Coachella Performance

Will Ferrell wasn’t the only who made a special appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s set. Seasoned actor Sam Elliott helps set the scene during the intro with his iconic deep, leathery voice. He plays a cop interrogating Carpenter on her wild driving and where she was going, transitioning to her performance. Additionally, Susan Sarandon performed a monologue as an older version of Sabrina Carpenter. However, the interlude went for a hefty seven minutes right in the middle of her set

All of this culminated in what Carpenter called “the most ambitious show I’ve ever done.” In an interview with Marc Jacobs, she teased her big plans for Coachella. “It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it. Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special,” Sabrina Carpenter said at the time.

Headlining Coachella also acted as a full circle moment for the pop star. Her first time performing her smash hit “Espresso” was at the show. “That was a really special day for me,” Carpenter added. “Now, two years later, we’re back. And I think that’s what makes this show feel really, really surreal: getting to celebrate all the songs that have come after it and just how many lives they’ve lived since they’ve come out.”