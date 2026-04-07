Must-See Pop Stars You Should Definitely Have on Your 2026 Coachella Weekend Schedule

For everyone who took one look at the Coachella lineup and honed in on Sabrina Carpenter as the Friday headliner, this one’s for you. Want to capitalize on the pop music acts during the two upcoming Coachella weekends? The following artists are definitely ones to prioritize while planning your festival schedule, and with the official set times just announced, planning is easier than ever.

Friday

Obviously, this is the big Sabrina Carpenter day, so diehard pop fans will probably already have her on their Coachella schedule. For additional solo female acts, CMAT and Slayyyter shouldn’t be missed. Meanwhile, KATSEYE and BINI are great choices if you’re into girl groups.

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Saturday

Saturday is Justin Bieber’s Coachella day, but he hasn’t fallen completely under the pop genre umbrella for a while. Interesting for sure, but there are more straightforward choices here too. For example, Addison Rae is a must-see for the Sabrina Carpenter crowd. PinkPantheress should definitely be on the schedule as well, as she’s a must-see for the melancholy lo-fi girlies out there.

Sunday

Karol G is headlining Coachella on Sunday, and she’s a must for anyone interested in Latin-infused pop. FKA Twigs is definitely a can’t-miss artist in general, and Laufey is great for all the singer-songwriter pop fans. And finally, for all the K-pop stans, definitely make room for BigBang on the schedule.

Coachella Artists Who Don’t Totally Fall Under Pop Music, For Those Who Want Variety

While all of the above are must-sees when it comes to straight pop music, there are some artists who lean in that direction, but with a little more texture. On Friday, there’s Ethel Cain and Holly Humberstone for that singer-songwriter influence. And for fans with more interest in rap and hip-hop, you’ll want to add Sexyy Red to your schedule.

Saturday has Blondshell and Sombr for those interested in a more indie-pop style. Additionally, this is where we could put Justin Bieber, as he’s long since left his youthful pop days behind. On Sunday, there’s more of that singer-songwritery style in Samia, who could pair well with Laufey. Finally, Little Simz would be a great addition to any schedule looking for more variety.