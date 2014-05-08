PREMIERE: “Party” – Get Hot

Side-projects can sometimes be total car crashes. Tom DeLonge did himself no favours with Angels and Airwaves, and the less said about Audioslave the better. However, “Party” by Get Hot, a new project by Jakwob and FTSE, is pretty shit hot. A no-fucks-given 2 minute track, it’s not exactly in the same ballpark as Jakwob’s remix projects, but when it’s this awesome who cares?

“Party” is taken from the pair’s forthcoming EP on Lucky Numbers, and if you want to hear it played live then get yourself down to The Great Escape this weekend – they’re playing there on both Friday and Saturday.