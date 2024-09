Roses Gabor’s 2012 single “Stars” announced her as one of the most sultry new voices in British R&B. “Stars” had Zane Lowe lauding Gabor as “the future”.

Roses’ new single, “Rush” was made in an electrified, inspired couple of hours with producer MNEK (Rudimental, Duke Dumont, Tinie Tempah) in his East London studio. Roses says that the song is about the electrical chemistry that links two people together, the unseen but unbreakable forcefield.

